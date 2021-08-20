SASKATOON -- A 68-year-old man has a head injury and collapsed lung after his motorcycle slid on its side on Circle Drive Friday evening, according to Saskatoon police.

The accident occurred at the Circle Drive overpass at Highway 11, said a news release. Officers were called to the scene at 5:08 p.m.

Collision analyst members said the man was travelling east in the right lane, approaching the cloverleaf interchange with Highway 11.

The driver locked up his front brake and laid the bike on its side, sliding into the left lane.

Police said rain contributed to the collision.

Circle Drive was backed up on Friday evening as officers investigated the collision, but has since opened up.