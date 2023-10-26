SASKATOON
    • One known injury following collision between Saskatoon Transit and school bus

    First responders were on the scene of a crash involving a Saskatoon Transit bus and a school bus.

    Both buses were carrying passengers at the time of the collision at the intersection of Hazen Street and Alexandra Avenue, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

    (Chad Hills / CTV News)

    A city bus with damage on the drivers side appears to have come to a stop in someone's yard after colliding with their fence.

    A statement from the City of Saskatoon said the transit department is cooperating fully with the police investigation.

    "There's no word of charges against the transit operator who has been transported to hospital with a shoulder injury. There are no further reports to Saskatoon Transit of any other injuries," the city news release said.

    (Chad Hills / CTV News)

    (Chad Hills / CTV News)

    The city says a relief bus was dispatched to pick up the riders left stranded after the crash.

    Police said traffic restrictions were in place around the scene and that drivers should find an alternate route through the area.

    An internal investigation will be conducted by Saskatoon Transit, the city says, as is the practice anytime one of their vehicles is involved in a traffic incident.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

