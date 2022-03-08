'One for the record books': Rural Sask. paramedics deliver 3 babies in 1 snowy night

Amid zero visibility conditions, paramedics in Rosthern, Sask. received three emergency calls for women in labour.

RCMP advised people to avoid travel on Monday evening, due to blowing snow and ice buildup on Saskatchewan highways.

However, paramedics traversing those same highways helped deliver three babies in the span of a few hours.

“Three healthy babies, three healthy moms,” said Jacques Van Eeden, Rosthern and District Ambulance operations manager.

In Van Eeden’s 20 years working as a paramedic, he said he’s never seen a situation like the one on Monday night.

“I've seen a lot of things, but catching three babies at the exact same time in a small town like this — I’m pretty sure that's one for the record books,” Van Eeden said, laughing.

The first call for a woman in labour came in at around 11:30 p.m. at Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation.

The ambulance picked up the woman and was en route to Rosthern hospital when the ambulance got stuck in the snow.

A tow truck not only helped free the ambulance, but followed the it to the hospital. The baby was delivered shortly after arriving.

The second call, from Hague, came in at around 1:30 a.m.

The baby was born as paramedics arrived. Mom and baby were taken to Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon.

The third birth happened shortly after, in Waldheim.

“The weather conditions were absolutely horrific. It was unbelievable how bad it was,” Van Eeden said, referring to the drive from Rosthern to Waldheim.

Baby number three was delivered in the back of the ambulance.

Mom, baby and dad were taken to Rosthern hospital and the ambulance returned the family home after a quick checkup, according to Van Eeden.