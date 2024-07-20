Saskatoon's bus rapid transit gets a new name
A new transit system meant to change the way people move around Saskatoon is beginning to take shape.
Councilors at the city's governance and priorities committee this week gave enthusiastic and unanimous support for "Link," the new name and branding for the long-awaited bus rapid transit system the city has been building towards.
"It’s all very exciting. I love it,” Ward 6 Coun. Cynthia Block said shortly after the name was revealed to committee members.
The city hired an outside consulting firm to come up with the name after nearly three years of work that included consultations with various groups, transit users, and workers.
"It is not every day administration has an opportunity to come up with a name and a visual identity for a new infrastructure that will surely transform the city's transportation network and benefit everybody in Saskatoon," Carla Blumers, the city’s director of communications and public engagement, said.
Councillors were also provided with the latest update on the $250 million project after the final round of funding was secured last month.
Conversations for a bus rapid transit system began in 2016, and the project was officially approved in 2019.
The new addition to Saskatoon Transit aims to increase the number of buses along key routes. These buses will also stop less frequently to get to destinations much more quickly than a typical transit bus.
Construction will begin this summer with 14 stations. Another 30 stations will be added next year as the city will eventually have work begun on all 88 stations by 2027. Above-ground components like the shelters and signage will put the finishing touches on the program ahead of Link's debut in 2028.
The city has been testing transit signal priority since January at a series of intersections on the BRT lines.
Road lanes dedicated specifically for BRT will be added on College Drive near the University of Saskatchewan and First Avenue. Fibre optic cable will be installed to allow traffic signals to prioritize buses.
The downtown bus mall on 23rd Street will be removed as part of the changes.
"Citizens will see the benefits of bus rapid transit investments before 2028," Mayor Charlie Clark said after Wednesday's committee. "Our traffic systems are going to become more modern and more efficient and we're using smart technology. We're going to have more busses on the roads."
However, Clark was hoping to see Link welcome riders in 2026, as administration intended back in 2021.
"It is disappointing that a full deployment won't be until 2028, but there's going to be lots of work in the meantime that citizens will be able to benefit from," he said.
Not all major hurdles have been cleared, however.
The city approved $60 million to purchase new buses. The city is buying 10 40-foot buses and 10 60-foot articulating buses for $23.8 million.
Administration initially intended to purchase another 35 electric buses with the remaining $36.2 million, but Terry Schmidt, the city’s general manager of transportation, told councillors that simply won't be possible with inflation and COVID impacts on the project.
Ward 4 Coun. Troy Davies said the potential cost increases make him "extremely nervous."
"It can't be mill-rate paid. And that's the bottom line. I know that's something I wouldn't support moving forward," Davies said.
"But I do think there's going to be an opportunity with both levels of government and future grants that are going to be coming forward that will be able to make it happen."
Schmidt said city staff will return with a recommendation on how to adjust the bus purchasing budget once a report is completed this summer.
