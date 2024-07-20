SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • How sheep are being used to help conserve the Meewasin Valley?

    (Noah Rishaug/CTV News) (Noah Rishaug/CTV News)
    Share

    With new ranching methods, the image of a traditional shepherd with their cane and sheepdog has largely become a thing of the past. However, in the modern day, the shepherd is making a comeback, cane and all, in conservation.

    Jared Epp is the shepherd in charge of the flock at the Beaver Creek conservation area in the Meewasin Valley. The sheep there have been contracted out by the valley authority to graze on the local grasses, like a natural lawnmower.

    "The purpose is no longer to find feed for them, now it is to focus their grazing activities on preservation areas of significance," said Epp.

    (Noah Rishaug/CTV News)

    The local wild grass can dominate the riverfront area, the sheep pose an alternative to natural or controlled burns.

    "But when we don't have fire or grazing that grass can tend to overwhelm an area and really take over. The sheep have been very instrumental in managing that brush," said Epp.

    A shepherd wouldn't be a shepherd without his sheepdog. Sheepdogs are working animals, trained from birth to follow commands.

    "The only animal a prey animal will move off of because as a grazing animal, they understand that a hunting animal always poses a threat. That's why we use dogs," said Epp.

    (Noah Rishaug/CTV News)

    Epp's dog is trained to listen to voice and whistle commands. The dog follows commands to circle the herd clockwise, or counterclockwise, until the group is rounded up, and to push them in the direction of their owner's command.

    The Meewasin Valley Authority has contracted shepherds and their flocks to manage brush levels in both the beaver creek conservational area and the northeast swale.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home

    Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News