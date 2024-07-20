How sheep are being used to help conserve the Meewasin Valley?

With new ranching methods, the image of a traditional shepherd with their cane and sheepdog has largely become a thing of the past. However, in the modern day, the shepherd is making a comeback, cane and all, in conservation.

Jared Epp is the shepherd in charge of the flock at the Beaver Creek conservation area in the Meewasin Valley. The sheep there have been contracted out by the valley authority to graze on the local grasses, like a natural lawnmower.

"The purpose is no longer to find feed for them, now it is to focus their grazing activities on preservation areas of significance," said Epp.

(Noah Rishaug/CTV News)

The local wild grass can dominate the riverfront area, the sheep pose an alternative to natural or controlled burns.

"But when we don't have fire or grazing that grass can tend to overwhelm an area and really take over. The sheep have been very instrumental in managing that brush," said Epp.

A shepherd wouldn't be a shepherd without his sheepdog. Sheepdogs are working animals, trained from birth to follow commands.

"The only animal a prey animal will move off of because as a grazing animal, they understand that a hunting animal always poses a threat. That's why we use dogs," said Epp.

(Noah Rishaug/CTV News)

Epp's dog is trained to listen to voice and whistle commands. The dog follows commands to circle the herd clockwise, or counterclockwise, until the group is rounded up, and to push them in the direction of their owner's command.

The Meewasin Valley Authority has contracted shepherds and their flocks to manage brush levels in both the beaver creek conservational area and the northeast swale.