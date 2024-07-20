Phone lines still down at all Saskatoon leisure centres, outdoor pools after IT outage

Saskatoon residents seeking to beat the heat at a leisure centre or outdoor pool this weekend should be aware that phone booking is unavailable.

The City of Saskatoon says the phone systemS at these facilities remain down following the global IT system outage on Friday.

The city says it's working to resolve the issue.

According to the city’s release issued Saturday afternoon, this issue is separate from the global IT system outage that impacted incoming phone lines for Saskatoon Transit and Access Transit Friday.

The city says all Transit and Access Transit issues related to the global IT system outage now have been resolved with phone, app, and mobile ticketing functions restored.

The issues took down Saskatchewan’s HealthLine 811 early Friday morning, but service was restored by 8 a.m.

Saskatoon Transit disruptions were active most of the day, and the city said its customer service centre experienced a surge in phone calls. They directed customers to reach out via email instead.

“Despite these disruptions, the downtown customer service centre remains open for physical ticket purchases,” the city said.

“Your patience is appreciated as this is resolved.”

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, the city said its transit phone lines and mobile ticketing service were restored, although real-time bus location details and service alerts were still out of commission.

The outage grounded flights, backed up border crossings, and disrupted hospitals across Canada on Friday.

In Regina, the Saskatchewan Roughriders said their ticket transfer and ticket downloading system was interrupted Friday morning for a brief period.

—With files from Rory MacLean