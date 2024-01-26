Olympic prospects train for Knights of Columbus indoor games

On Friday, excitement felled the air as athletes from clubs and universities across Saskatchewan arrived for the Knights of Columbus indoor games.

Among them was Max Harriston, who journeyed from Phoenix, Arizona, to partake in the competition.

"The funniest part of the track is traveling around. I probably would have never been to Saskatoon otherwise," Harriston said.

"Having that opportunity is great. And then I know it's one of the oldest indoor meets."

For Harriston and others, the event in Saskatoon serves as a stepping stone towards grander aspirations, with sights set on the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"Paris 2024 is the goal. This year feeling pretty confident about it. And then after that... See where it takes me," Harriston said.

Similarly driven by Olympic dreams was Nicole Ostertag, a standout member of the track team from here in Saskatoon, who despite not competing in Knights of Columbus, remained focused on her forthcoming challenges.

Currently ranked as the 29th best heptathlete globally, Ostertag was honing her skills for an upcoming event in Austria, touted as the largest track event outside of the Olympics.

She said her ultimate aim is to secure a coveted spot in the Paris Olympics.

"I'll be opening my heptathlon season in Austria. And then competing at Olympic trials, and hopefully getting my spot in Paris," she said.

The Knights of Columbus Indoor Games not only provides a platform for local talents but also serves as a vital link to larger international competitions.

Friday night’s events were on the track, featured hurdles, sprints, and relayed as athletes vied for their short at glory on the field.