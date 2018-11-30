A Saskatoon man says he’s out $1,100 because of what he believes is a glitch that happened when he booked a vacation through Flighthub.

Trevor Brown said he booked a trip through the third-party booking site from Saskatoon to Thailand from Jan. 13 to Feb. 3, 2019.

“Went online, saw a deal that was for $440 off of the regular price if I booked it right then,” Brown said.

However when he checked his e-mails the next day his confirmed flights were changed to Dec. 9 to 16, 2018, he said.

That’s a month earlier than he intended and a time when he can’t travel because he is busy with work, he said.

A Flighthub spokesperson called the situation impossible and said Brown must have made a mistake.

“It’s too impossible that it will be changed to a different date if the passenger confirmed the flight,” the spokesperson told CTV.

When it comes to errors, Flighthub said changes can be made, but they must take place the same day as the booking.

“He should’ve called before 11:59 p.m. ET the same day he booked this reservation,” the spokesperson said.

Brown is standing firm there must have been a glitch.

“Nothing but frustration and poor communication,” he said.

The Better Business Bureau described this as a “legitimate business, behaving badly.”

“They have an F-Rating. So we rate businesses based on the legal requirements they have for registration and the rating also reflects how it responds to complaints,” BBB CEO Karen Smith

Next time he decides to book a flight, Brown said he’ll do it through a person, not a website.