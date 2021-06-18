SASKATOON -- Following the discovery of the remains of 215 children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, the leaders of La Ronge, the Lac La Ronge Indian Band, and the village of Air Ronge have collectively made the decision to cancel Canada Day celebrations this year and instead will focus on National Indigenous People’s Day.

"Finding these grotesque acts that were done in our nation’s history, it was certainly a time for us to reflect and reach out to our Indigenous community partners, especially in our case where we live in a tri-community," La Ronge Mayor Colin Ratushniak said.

"We reached out to (Lac La Ronge Indian Band) Chief Tammy (Cook-Searson) and council to really understand what they needed from us. It was decided that this year they would focus solely on National Indigenous People’s Day on June 21."

Ratushniak said that he understands the decision is one some may consider controversial, but he hopes that if the cancellation of Canada Day can start some conversations then that is a step in the right direction.

"If it helps to spark that one debate, or having those difficult conversations with family, friends, co-workers, then we have done our job," Ratushniak told CTV.

"What we still have to work harder on, is we still need to figure out what truth and reconciliation truly mean for us to work with our Indigenous people, community, and leaders about how we can really move forward and evolve."

Ratushniak said the decision won’t mean individual Canada Day celebrations are banned, but any town-organized Canada Day events such as the fireworks will no longer be taking place this year.

"I’m a die-hard Canadian, this isn’t a decision that was made lightly. At our council table, we had a five to two vote about participating in cancelling the event."

Ratushniak said he hopes people will take the time this year to participate in National Indigenous People’s Day events and celebrations on June 21 and understand more about why the day is important.

"The best thing that you can do right now is you can go and just show support, show ally-ship, learn, listen and hopefully that will give people a better understanding of why we made the decision that we made."