North American Indigenous Games nurtures generations of Sask. athletes

The 10th edition of the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) are less than a week away, with athletes representing 756 First Nations across the continent set to gather in Nova Scotia in the spirit of competition.

More than 500 athletes from Team Saskatchewan are doing the final touches before they depart. And, for one Team Saskatchewan athlete, the spirit of the games runs in the family.

Mike Tanton was a spectator at the very first NAIG competition in Edmonton in 1990.

“Probably just because of my age, I thought it was bigger than it really was,” said Tanton. “But the atmosphere and the energy that comes from that, it was actually larger than life.”

Tanton went on to compete at the games, then became a basketball coach. Now he’s the Chef de Mission for Team Saskatchewan.

He says competing against athletes from across North America was a highlight of the games.

“You play against a lot of people from provinces that are fairly close, one or two provinces over,” he said. “So when we had that opportunity to play against teams from a lot further away, it was always like, fresh meat. Let’s get this game on. That’s part of the competitive spirit, and also the exciting thing about meeting new people. There’s people that I’ve met as part of the games that I’m still friends with today.”

Now, the competitive spirit flows in his daughter, who’s competing for the very first time.

“It’s exciting,” said Willow Tanton, a member of the U19 female basketball team. “I haven’t really travelled to the east coast, so I’m excited to head out there and compete for my province, and channel my Indigenous pride.”

The 2020 games were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning it’s been six years since the last competition.

Since she won’t be able to compete at the next games, Willow is an underage on the U19 team.

“I’m actually young for it,” she said. “I’m only 17, but it’s all 19 and under for my age group.”

Tanton says he always treats his athletes like family. But to see his daughter enjoy the same positive influences he did — in the same sport that he played — is truly special.

“Being able to see her at the games and knowing how it influenced me in such a positive way, I’m just excited that she’s going to experience that,” Tanton told CTV News. “As a parent, you always want your kids to experience great things and continue on their journey. You want to support them in that, and that’s something that I get to do.”

The U19 female basketball team opens competition against Team New Brunswick on Monday July 17.