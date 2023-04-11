No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death

A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.

Sharon Fox, the defence lawyer for Paige Theriault-Fisher, said a stay of proceedings was filed by the Crown and endorsed by the court on Tuesday morning.

Charges can be stayed by the Crown if they decide it’s better to halt the trial. A stay can be called for various reasons and the prosecutor can always resume legal proceedings within a year. The judge has no say in a stay of proceedings by the Crown.

Alternatively, once a matter is stayed there is no requirement for it to it to be revisited.

“The decision to enter a stay of proceedings in a tragedy such as this is not made lightly,” Fox told CTV News in an emailed statement.

“I can say unreservedly that this was the correct decision from both a legal and public policy perspective and we extend our highest regards to the Crown Prosecutor and their office for the difficult decision in this matter.”

Theriault-Fisher was charged in the death of 23-year-old Hodan Hashi at Lit Nightclub in early November.

She was charged after police responded to reports of a woman who was seriously injured around 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 5.

Officers and paramedics tried to save her life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

After the incident, a video of the night club altercation circulated online.

Theriault-Fisher was originally charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was downgraded to manslaughter.

“This was a tragic situation for all involved — one which has inexorably altered the course of the Hashi and Theriault-Fisher families,” said Fox.

“Our client has maintained that this was an act of self-defense and she never intended for any harm to come to Ms. Hashi. It is not lost on Ms. Theriault-Fisher that the Hashi family has lost a daughter, sister, cousin, and friend and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Hashi family. We wish them well in their journey towards finding peace and healing.”

The two women were known to each other, police said.

Hashi's sister took to Twitter on Tuesday to express her outrage at the decision.

"Not one charge. She is walking away a free woman while my sister is buried six feet. Not a murder charge, not a manslaughter charge, not even an aggravated assault charge, not one thing. This is the value of black life in Canada," Fartun Hashi tweeted.

"These proceedings proved to be corrupt the moment they released this white girl on a measly five thousand dollar bail before we even had a chance to bury my sister. We should of foreshadowed the decision at this point."

Paige Theriault-Fisher was released on $5,000 bail with conditions on Nov. 9. Her conditions forbade alcohol and drug consumption.

--This is a breaking news story. More details to come.