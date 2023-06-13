No serious injuries after 2 Saskatoon police cruisers collide

Two Saskatoon police cruisers collided following a reported bike theft.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Vanier Crescent, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

A police officer had been flagged down following the reported theft.

“The officer was able to observe the individual fleeing on the bike and while responding, collided with another patrol vehicle as it turned a corner,” the SPS news release said.

No one was seriously injured, according to police.

"The individual on the bike fled and has not been located," the news release said.

An unoccupied, parked vehicle was also hit in the crash.