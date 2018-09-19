Inside Saskatoon City Hospital, you’ll find a new facility focused on veterans and their families.

Veterans Canada and the Saskatchewan Health Authority joined forces to open the Saskatchewan Operational Stress Injury Clinic (SK OSIC), the first of its kind in the province.

“We’re thrilled to have a physical location for people to come to and a Saskatchewan dedicated program. Previously, should people pursue the service you’d have to go to Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, or further abroad,” said Dan Meyers, the clinical manager for the new facility.

When a veteran is struggling with mental health and is open to talking about it, having timely resources available to them is vital, Veterans Canada said in a news release.

“The big one is post-traumatic stress, others can be family issues,” Meyers said.

A team of staff, including phycologists, psychiatrists, clinical social workers, and mental health clinicians, are trained in treating a range of mental health conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, insomnia and depression.

The clinic is geared towards people who have served or who are currently serving in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, as well as their families. The Saskatoon clinic is one of 12 OSI locations in Canada.

“We have a responsibility as a nation and as organizations to ensure that when these individuals put their hand up, that the help is actually available,” said Scott Maxwell, executive director with Wounded Warriors Canada.

People who are interested in getting treatment at the OSIC must go through Veterans Canada for a referral. Veterans and their families can call VAC toll-free at 1-866-522-2122. Those still serving as CAF members can contact their base Medical Officer.

The OSI clinic will relocate later this year from City Hospital to a newly built facility in Stonebridge, Meyer said.