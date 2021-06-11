SASKATOON -- RCMP say hundreds of grams of illegal drugs, drug trafficking paraphernalia and several illegally-possessed guns have been removed from the La Ronge area this year thanks to the work of the La Ronge RCMP’s expanded General Investigation Section (GIS) unit.

“Getting drugs and guns off the streets is our top priority,” Cpl. Drew Smith, the officer in charge of the unit, said in a news release.

The unit uses specialized skills in search warrants and statement interviews to investigate serious crime in La Ronge and surrounding area. It expanded to three members from one in 2020.

RCMP say the expanded team’s recent investigations have resulted in the seizure of drugs and weapons including:

Feb. 25, 4 grams of methamphetamine, 2.83 grams of cocaine and four 0.4-gram baggies of cocaine were seized from a home and vehicles on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

March 1, 43.27 grams of cocaine, a semi-automatic firearm and trafficking paraphernalia were seized from a home in La Ronge.

March 12, 3.68 grams of methamphetamine, 25 hydromorphone pills and drug trafficking paraphernalia were seized from a home in La Ronge.

March 24, 520 grams of crack cocaine, about $10,000 in cash, a firearm and drug paraphernalia were seized from a home in La Ronge.

March 25, 4.87 grams of cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia and a homemade machete were seized from a home in La Ronge.

April 2, 120 hydromorphone pills, over $6,000 in cash, a replica firearm and drug trafficking paraphernalia were seized from a home and vehicle on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

April 5, 51.52 grams of cocaine, 356 grams of illegal marijuana, a loaded 12-gauge shotgun and drug trafficking paraphernalia were seized from a home on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

April 21, a 12-gauge shotgun, a box of ammunition, and drug trafficking paraphernalia were seized on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

May 26, 9 grams of cocaine and trafficking paraphernalia were seized from a hotel room and vehicle in La Ronge.

May 28, 4.26 grams of cocaine and trafficking paraphernalia were seized from a vehicle in La Ronge and a home on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

As a result of these incidents, officers charged 20 people with more than 50 offences, including drug trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and illegal firearm possession charges.