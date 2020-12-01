SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools was notified Sunday of a positive COVID-19 case in an individual at Bethlehem Catholic High School, Bishop James Mahoney High School and Bishop Roborecki School.

“We are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” the division said in a news release.

The affected classes and cohorts switched to online instruction starting Monday, the division said.