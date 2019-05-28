Some residents living near the Saskatoon Gun Club and Wildlife Federation shooting range east of Saskatoon say the sound of gunfire is shattering their peaceful surroundings.

A small group of people displayed signs Tuesday calling the gunfire noise pollution, and saying it contributes to post-traumatic stress disorder.

Pamphlets being distributed by the residents say “the barrage of noise is causing psychological and physical distress.”

Last fall, the RM of Aberdeen hired a mediator to find an arrangement which was mutually beneficial to both residents and those using the shooting ranges, but some say it’s not working.

Laura Mainprize, who has lived nearby for 17 years, long before the gun range set up shop, told CTV News: “It’s heartbreaking to go outside and you never know when it’s going to happen. You might go outside for a morning coffee and boom, boom, boom.”

The wildlife federation moved to the location almost four years ago; the Saskatoon Gun Club has been there for almost 11 years.

The wildlife federation said they’ve done everything to comply with the mediator’s request including closing at 6 p.m. on Sunday to accommodate family time for neighbours.

A director with the Saskatoon Gun Club, Chris Wiechnik, said the concerned residents live just beyond a grove of trees bordering an adjoining lake. He believes those trees acted as a sound buffer until flooding damaged half of them between 2011 and 2015. He doesn’t recall any complaints before that.

Wiechnik said the club has installed a $35,000 card reader system to monitor when members are shooting in order to ensure the noise bylaws are being adhered to.