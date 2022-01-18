Negative rapid test not a 'green light' for those with COVID-19 symptoms, Sask. top doc says

Saskatoon -

Saskatchewan's top doctor says a negative rapid COVID-19 test result does not mean it's time to head back to work or school if you're experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms.

"Please don't use the rapid test as a green light to go back to school or work because if you're symptomatic, you must isolate for 24 to 48 hours," Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said while speaking during a virtual news conference on Tuesday.

If a person's symptoms progress to include congestion and fever, Shahab recommends seeking the more accurate PCR testing offered by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Shahab said not only does a positive PCR test help someone know their true status, but it also serves as a point of access for early interventions that may help those who are older or have underlying risk factors.

To help preserve the province's capacity to offer PCR tests, the Saskatchewan government is asking residents to self-test using at-home antigen tests if mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic — and to take action if the telltale line appears that indicates a positive result.

However, while a recent study showed false positives are rare, Shahab said false-negative rapid antigen test results are not uncommon.

"If your rapid test is negative, it doesn't guarantee you don't have COVID. And of course, it also depends on your technique, how far back you're going with the swab and how diligently you're following the instructions.," Shahab said.

With "hardly any" flu going around Shahab said if a person has respiratory symptoms, especially fever and congestion, it's likely COVID-19.

"So irrespective of whether you do an antigen test, or go for a PCR test, stay home for those five days, including 48 days after you're symptom free.

"We were used to dragging ourselves to work coughing and unwell and obviously once the pandemic came that is no longer acceptable," said Shahab, who also emphasizes employers have a critical role to play.

"I will not deny that it's a challenge for employers, for business owners, for staff," Shahab said.

"It is so important for all workplaces to have a COVID protocol … because many employers also understand that for example, if you're running a restaurant with 10 staff and if everyone is doing a rapid test twice a week and stays home — even if they're asymptomatic — that protects the rest of the staff," Shahab said.

"Otherwise, if you're forced to go to work, you potentially could expose other staff."

Shahab pointed to updated resources offered by WorkSafe Saskatchewan as a good starting point for employers looking to fine-tune their approach during this latest stage of the pandemic.