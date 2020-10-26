SASKATOON -- The CTV News Decision Desk is projecting that NDP candidate Betty Nippi-Albright has successfully held Saskatoon Centre for her party.

Retiring NDP MLA David Forbes previously held the constituency. She faced Sask. Party candidate Kim Groff and Green Party candidate Raven Reid.

Nippi-Albright has worked in the constituency of Saskatoon Centre for over 20 years as a community developer and primary health facilitator, according to the NDP.