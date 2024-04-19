‘My family are all broken-hearted’: Grandfather of Saskatoon homicide victim speaks out

Saskatoon is grappling with the tragic death of 24-year-old Melissa Duquette, whose body was discovered on April 15. A day later, police confirmed her death as a homicide, sparking deep sorrow and calls for action within the community.

Grant Beaudry, Duquette's grandfather, spoke about his granddaughter with a mix of pride and sadness.

"She was witty, beautiful, she was doing the best to stick to the right path," he said.

He described Duquette as "a vibrant beautiful young lady, with her whole life ahead of her".

The family's grief was palpable as Beaudry shared the somber details of preparing for her funeral.

"My family are all broken-hearted. We're all dealing with her passing. I just came from the friendship center and the Westwood funeral home just brought her body today so we'll be having a service tonight," Beaudry said.

Beyond mourning, Beaudry also addressed the broader issue of violence and the systemic problems. He emphasized the importance of reclaiming identity and empowerment for Indigenous peoples.

"We have to gain back our identity and give them back their empowerment and pride for what it's meant to be an Indigenous person. What has been taken away from us by the system and residential schools," Beaudry said.

Beaudry advocates for solutions that involve traditional wisdom and community support.

"We have to live according to the laws of our nature, and our ceremonies, our beliefs. Only strong beliefs can set a path," Beaudry said.

The investigation into Melissa Duquette's homicide is ongoing. Her family, supported by community leaders, urges anyone with information to come forward and assist the Saskatoon Police Service in their investigation.