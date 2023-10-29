Multiple vehicles hit the ditch near Sask. bridge, RCMP says

Slippery roadways made for dangerous travel on Highway 16 on Saturday.

An RCMP news release said conditions were icy on the highway west and east of Saskatoon, and as far as North Battleford to the west.

Multiple vehicles and semis hit the ditch around the Borden Bridge area, police said.

Volunteers from Borden Fire and Rescue were on the scene of several incidents in the area.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday the crew responded to a single vehicle rollover, according to a post on the organization’s Facebook page.

One person was out of the vehicle when the crew arrived and another was extricated with no serious injuries, the group says.

Just after 7:30 p.m., Borden Fire and Rescue says their volunteers responded to another incident on the Borden Bridge.

RCMP recommends checking the Highway Hotline for updates on road conditions before travelling in the area.

In Saskatoon, the city says 14 sander trucks were out de-icing bridge decks, ramps and intersections on Saturday, along with high-speed roads like Circle Drive.

"The city reminds drivers and pedestrians that even with the use of de-icing material, extra moisture may cause slippery conditions during peak driving times, especially on bridges where ice particles may be in the air above the river. Please slow down and adjust driving to the conditions," a City of Saskatoon news release said.

The Saskatchewan RCMP says there have been 58 fatal collisions in its jurisdiction this year.

Between Sept. 1 and Oct. 25, 26 people died in collisions across the province, RCMP said.