Here's where to vote in Saskatoon

Election day has arrived in Saskatchewan. With it, the last wave of voters prepare to cast their ballots and decide who will form government in the province.

Voting will resume today after a pause on Sunday, and voters will have until 8 p.m. to cast their ballots.

Elections Saskatchewan says around 5,000 trained election workers are ready to serve the province’s over 800,000 eligible voters.

Over 273,000 people cast early ballots during 56 hours of early voting at 303 locations across the province.

On election day, Monday, Oct. 28, Elections Saskatchewan will open an additional 413 locations, bringing the total to 716 voting sites.

In addition to these regular locations, voting will also take place at 68 hospitals and remand centers on Monday.

According to Elections Saskatchewan, the early registration is now closed, but unregistered voters can register in person while voting.

Here are the polling locations in Saskatoon:

SASKATOON CENTRE

- Carpenter's Church, 1339 Avenue D North

- Mount Royal Mennonite Church, 610 Avenue O North

- Christ Church Anglican, 515 28th Street West

- Knox United Church, 838 Spadina Crescent East

SASKATOON CHIEF MISTAWASIS

- Resurrection Lutheran Church, 310 Lenore Drive

- Silverwood Heights School, 403 Silverwood Road

- Saskatoon Wildlife Federation, Range Road 3050 and McOrmand Drive

SASKATOON CHURCHILL-WILDWOOD

- Holliston School, 1511 Louise Avenue

- McNeil Fitness Centre, 2012 Arlington Avenue

- Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1636 Acadia Drive

- Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1215 McKercher Drive

SASKATOON EASTVIEW

- Sacred Heart Chaldean Church, 2101 Lansdowne Avenue

- St. Martin's United Church, 2617 Clarence Avenue South

- All Saints Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 2616 Louise Street

- Rock of Ages Church, 130 Kingsmere Place

SASKATOON FAIRVIEW

- Cosmo Civic Centre, 3130 Laurier Drive

- Life Baptist Church, 3710 Diefenbaker Drive

- Shaw Centre, 122 Bowlt Crescent

- Westside Pentecostal Church, 3488 Fairlight Drive

SASKATOON MEEWASIN

- Lawson Heights Alliance Church, 159 Pinehouse Drive

- Saints Martyrs Canadiens Church, 1007 Windsor Street

- First Mennonite Church, 418 Queen Street

SASKATOON NUTANA

- Courts of Praise Foursquare Gospel Church, 2333 Herman Avenue

- Augustana Lutheran Church, 1201 Broadway Avenue

- Saskatoon Elks Lodge #12, 508 12th Street East

- Emmanuel Anglican Church, 607 Dufferin Avenue

SASKATOON RIVERSDALE

- St. Mary's Hall, 1488 20th Street West

- New Perspective Community Church, 624 Avenue I South

- St.David's Trinity United Church, 3318 Merritt Street

SASKATOON SILVERSPRING

- Ebenezer Baptist Church, 107 McWillie Avenue

- Alice Turner Library, 110 Nelson Road

- Forest Grove Community Church, 502 Webster Street

- Grace Lutheran Church, 603 115th Street East

SASKATOON SOUTHEAST

- Briarwood Community Centre Building, 602 Briarwood Road

- Saskatchewan Realtors Association, 1705 McKercher Drive

- École St. Luke School, 275 Emmeline Road

- Rosewood Community Centre, 147 Olson Lane West

SASKATOON STONEBRIDGE

- Avalon Alliance Church, 413 Cascade Street

- Circle Drive Alliance Church, 3035 Preston Avenue South

- Chief Whitecap School, 812 Gordon Road

SASKATOON UNIVERSITY-SUTHERLAND

- Saskatoon Field House, 2020 College Drive

- St. Paul's United Church, 454 Egbert Avenue

- Roland Michener School, 4215 Degeer Street

- College Park Covenant Church, 909 Acadia Drive

- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 812 Preston Avenue

SASKATOON WESTVIEW

- Hampton Free Methodist Church, 2930 McClocklin Road

- Massey Place Community Church, 930 Northumberland Avenue

- West Portal Church, 3134 33rd Street West

SASKATOON WILLOWGROVE

- Willowgrove School, 805 Stensrud Road

- Erindale Alliance Church, 310 Perehudoff Crescent

- Motion Fitness, 153 Gibson Bend

Saskatoon eligible voters also can find the polling locations by entering their address into Elections Saskatchewan search map.