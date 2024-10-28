'Life will never be the same': Sask. man fighting for life after being robbed and shot
A construction worker who was robbed, shot and left for dead last week remains in a Saskatoon hospital awaiting more surgeries.
Early in the morning on Oct. 24, Orlan Peterson was working alone on White Star Road, about 14 kilometres north of Prince Albert, when a group of armed suspects entered the property, before shooting him, robbing him and stealing his work truck.
Peterson’s friend, Brad Grolla, has created an online fundraising page for him.
“One of the persons approached him masked and ordered him around at gunpoint while assaulting him with the firearm. His phone and keys stolen. Instead of just leaving with his truck, he was ordered into a trailer where he was shot and left for dead, “ Grolla wrote.
Grolla says his friend was taken to hospital in Saskatoon an hour and a half later for treatment. He remains there and is awaiting more surgeries.
Peterson’s life was changed forever and he may never return to work, according to the GoFundMe page which had raised over $61,600 as of 11 a.m. on Monday.
“As a result of the gunshot wound, Orlan’s life will never be the same. It is unknown at this time how physically incapacitated he will be as a result of the life altering injury. Orlan's mental health will no doubt need much healing from the fear he endured.”
Grolla says the fundraiser will help Peterson and his family with the travel expenses, fuel, meals, lodging and more, as he lives two hours from the specialists who now need to monitor him.
Soon after the incident, the Saskatchewan RCMP triggered an emergency alert and by the Thursday evening two of the suspects were arrested.
The two suspects, 18-year-old Melissa McCallum, from La Ronge, and 33-year-old Angus Heathen from Prince Albert, are facing a number of assault and weapons related charges.
The last update provided by RCMP was on Friday afternoon when Mounties said two other suspects were still at large.
