SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon fire department investigating major house fire

    Share

    Saskatoon fire crews responded to a major house fire on the 400 block of 24th Street West on Friday evening.

    At around 5:41 p.m., fire department received multiple calls about a house and garage fire in the area, according to a release from the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).

    Arriving firefighters discovered a large three-story house with flames showing. A nearby garage and storage sheds had caught fire as well.

    A second alarm was called at around 6:02 p.m., bringing an additional engine and ladder after crews initiated an aggressive exterior attack on all structures.

    At around 8:22 p.m., the fire was brought under control, but crews remained on scene for a couple hours to monitor. No injuries have been reported at this time.

    SFD says the fire is under investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News