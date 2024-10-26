Saskatoon fire department investigating major house fire

Saskatoon fire crews responded to a major house fire on the 400 block of 24th Street West on Friday evening.

At around 5:41 p.m., fire department received multiple calls about a house and garage fire in the area, according to a release from the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).

Arriving firefighters discovered a large three-story house with flames showing. A nearby garage and storage sheds had caught fire as well.

A second alarm was called at around 6:02 p.m., bringing an additional engine and ladder after crews initiated an aggressive exterior attack on all structures.

At around 8:22 p.m., the fire was brought under control, but crews remained on scene for a couple hours to monitor. No injuries have been reported at this time.

SFD says the fire is under investigation.