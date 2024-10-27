Saskatchewan prepares for Monday election results

It's been a long month of policy announcements, campaigning, new promises, and speculation leading up to today. Polls are set to close Monday evening, and the outcome will shape the next four years of Saskatchewan's government.

Political analyst Ken Coates highlights why this election is different.

"This one is going to be closer. The NDP are speaking very confidently, as you'd expect, about their hopes to form the government," Coates said.

Recent polling data suggests a tight race, with CTV News' Insightrix poll showing the NDP leading in popular vote. Similar results have been reflected in Mainstreet and Liaison Strategies polls.

"Incoming governments have had it tough, and that's likely why we're facing a challenging election here in Saskatchewan," Scott Moe said.

NDP leader Carla Beck, meanwhile, expressed cautious optimism.

"You learn as a politician not to stake everything on a poll, but it’s great to see momentum on our side," said Beck.

With both leaders confident heading into Monday, Coates believes the result could shake up Saskatchewan's political landscape.

"I'd be surprised if the Saskatchewan Party loses, but I'd be very surprised if the NDP doesn't do a lot better. That alone could cause some seismic changes in Saskatchewan politics," Coates said.

One of the election’s critical factors will be voter turnout, with both parties focused on mobilizing their bases.

"Get to the polls, vote, bring along some friends, make sure your family knows to get out and vote," Beck said.

Scott Moe echoed the sentiment: "Keep getting voters to the polls, I ask of you. Keep offering them the choice."

As ballot counting draws closer, so does the race itself. The outcome will be determined Monday.