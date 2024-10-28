SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Two arrested after stabbing and bear spray incident in Saskatoon

    A Saskatoon police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News) A Saskatoon police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News)
    Two people have been arrested following a stabbing and bear spray incident in Saskatoon.

    Shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a man stabbed on the 300 block of Avenue R South, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

    Later, police found a group of people were also bear sprayed following an altercation which resulted in the stabbing.

    Following an investigation, police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the bear spray incident. He faces charges of assault.

    An 18-year-old woman was arrested in relation to the stabbing. She faces charges relating to assault.

    Police say the stabbing victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

