Two arrested after stabbing and bear spray incident in Saskatoon

Two people have been arrested following a stabbing and bear spray incident in Saskatoon.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a man stabbed on the 300 block of Avenue R South, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

Later, police found a group of people were also bear sprayed following an altercation which resulted in the stabbing.

Following an investigation, police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the bear spray incident. He faces charges of assault.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested in relation to the stabbing. She faces charges relating to assault.

Police say the stabbing victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.