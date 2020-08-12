SASKATOON -- dir="ltr" style="line-height:1.38;margin-top:12pt;margin-bottom:12pt;"> Things took a scary turn Monday afternoon when a mother and child in a canoe were swept out to the island of Eliason in northern Saskatchewan.

Sucker River Fire Chief Maurice Ratt says the two went missing after high winds carried them out on the water on Lac La Ronge.

RCMP and Conservation Officers went out to look for them at around 6 p.m., with Fire Rescue joining at 8pm.

"By 8 p.m. I got the call from dispatch and the RCMP that the lady was missing,” Ratt said.

“And that's when we responded as a search team and we sent our teams and volunteers right away".

According the chief, the search went from around 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday morning when the mother and child were found safe.