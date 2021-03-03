SASKATOON -- Temperatures will warm toward the freezing mark again Wednesday, as we continue to enjoy a pleasant start to March.

The rest of the week and weekend look equally mild, with more melting expected.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy.

High: -1

Evening: -2

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 2

Friday – Mostly Sunny.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 2