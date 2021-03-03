Advertisement
Morning wind chills remind us it's still winter: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, March 3, 2021 6:39AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures will warm toward the freezing mark again Wednesday, as we continue to enjoy a pleasant start to March.
The rest of the week and weekend look equally mild, with more melting expected.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy.
High: -1
Evening: -2
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: 2
Friday – Mostly Sunny.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 2