More new students than expected enrolled in Saskatoon public schools

Enrolment in Saskatoon Public Schools has exceeded projections this year, especially among the elementary schools, according to a news release from the division.

The school division has 786 more students in Grades 1 to 8, with a total of 15,932. Kindergarten enrolment is up by almost 100 over last year, totalling 1,942 kids.

School board chair Colleen MacPherson said she was encouraged by the growth, but she said it will put additional stress on their budget.

“This is growth we are excited to see and will continue to build on, but at the same time, we recognize that rapid growth like this puts increased pressure on our resources and facilities,” she said in the release.

The school division’s newcomer centre saw a record number of students and families accessing its services this year – up to 776 from only 262 last year.

MacPherson said the school division expects the province to come up with a mid-year funding adjustment in recognition of its growing needs.

“This unprecedented growth is exciting. It signals to us that more and more families are choosing Saskatoon Public Schools,” she said in the release.

High school enrolment dipped slightly this year, from 8,784 to 8,776.