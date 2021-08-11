PRINCE ALBERT -- Montreal Lake Cree Nation (MLCN) has purchased buildings and land for a culture camp and land-based learning centre.

The site is near one of the original settlements of the band's ancestors east of Timber Bay.

The culture camp is near a small graveyard and the original signing site of adhesion to Treaty 6 by the Woodland Cree.

“The chief and my colleagues came together and we came up with this plan to purchase this place,” said vice-chief Dean Albert Henderson.

At present, there are two log cabins, a Quonset, greenhouse, sauna and a few small sheds on the site. The homestead was built by Indigenous lawyer and author Harold R. Johnson. He built the cabin and a guest cabin on the shore of Montreal Lake. He recently sold the property to the Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

Henderson plans to be one of the people to lead youth in land-based and cultural teachings at the site in the future. In the past, he’s run a trapping program for local youth with help from other community members.

“My dream is to have our kids come from our schools to use (this) as their land-based therapy. Land-based education,” said Henderson.

The MLCN band was approved for $320,000 from Indigenous Services Canada to run the program and hire a land-based education coordinator. They also purchased a boat, animal traps, nets and camping equipment for the program.

“It’s right in our own backyard. We’ve got animals all over the place. We’ve got fish in our backyard. We couldn't ask for anything better,” said Henderson.

MLCN, their sub-community of Little Red River Reserve and urban band members living in the cities will be the first youth to participate in the camps.

“That’s where we want our land-based learning to be taking place for our students,” said the Chief of MLCN, Joyce Naytowhow McLeod.

She says youth from other Indigenous communities governed by the FSIN will be invited to take part once the camp is operational.

"It’s the beginning of healing and I was told by a traditional healer, ‘You want to heal your people, go back to the land, instill your language, instill your values,’” said Naytowhow McLeod.

Henderson's grandmother’s sister had a summer camp near the homestead and he has fond memories of the area.

“Having elder involvement makes a big difference I think you know. If it wasn’t for me being brought up the way I was brought up I wouldn’t be standing in front of you today,” said Henderson.

The chief of the Assembly of First Nations RoseAnne Archibald, band chiefs and FSIN chiefs visited the culture camp site Aug. 10 and made a pilgrimage to the place where the Woodland Cree signed adhesion to Treaty 6.

Henderson says the treaty signing site will be used to discuss treaty rights and educate youth about the history of Treaty 6.