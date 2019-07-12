

CTV Saskatoon





Five people are facing charges including drug trafficking, proceeds of crime and firearms offences after a Saskatoon Police Service Drug Unit investigation into crystal methamphetamine and GHB trafficking.

Police executed a traffic stop Wednesday evening near 22nd Street West and Whitney Avenue. Two males were taken into custody without incident.

Investigators then executed multiple search warrants at a motel in the 2000 block of Ave B North. Five additional people were taken into custody. Two were later released without charges.

Investigators seized a total of 154.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, four litres of GHB, a loaded 12 gauge short-barrelled shotgun with additional ammunition, six cell phones and more than $11,000 in cash.