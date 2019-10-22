Sask NDP leader Ryan Meili says he will not "stoke separatist sentiments" as he says Premier Scott Moe did Tuesday.

"Like members of any country or any family, we have important and serious disagreements. But we can do better than anger and division. A leader would promote our interests within Confederation and work to make life better for people here in Saskatchewan," he said in a news release.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe told reporters the federal election results confirm there's a fire of frustration burning in Western Canada and it's time for a "new deal" with Ottawa.

The Liberals secured a minority mandate in Monday's vote, but did not retain a single seat in Saskatchewan or Alberta.

Meili said a leader has a duty to unite and that Moe’s letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau does the opposite.

"A leader doesn’t just get angry and point fingers. A leader does the work to find solutions to the challenges we are facing," he said.

"Saskatchewan’s resource sector is key to our economic prosperity. A leader would get down to work with whoever is in power in Ottawa to ensure market access and competitiveness for those industries.

"The people of Saskatchewan are rightly concerned about whether we are getting a fair deal on equalization within Canada. A leader wouldn’t have just forgotten about equalization for the duration of the federal election only to raise it once it’s politically convenient.

"People in Saskatchewan are also tired of watching Scott Moe ignore the many issues that within his control, like our overcrowded classrooms and emergency rooms. That’s not leadership."