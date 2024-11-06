Meet the Ward 9 acclaimed councillor

Located on the city’s south-east side, Ward 9 consists of seven neighbourhoods.

The ward includes the neighbourhoods of Eastview, Lakeview, Lakeridge, Lakewood Urban Centre, Nutana Urban Centre and Rosewood.

It also includes Nutana Park, which recently moved from Ward 7 to Ward 9.

Incumbent Bev Dubois went unchallenged in Saskatoon's 2024 civic election, making her the acclaimed Ward 9 councillor.

Dubois has served five terms on city council. She represented Ward 10 from 2003 to 2012 and began representing Ward 9 in 2016.

Among her priorities are advocating for lower taxes and improving core services.