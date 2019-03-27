

CTV Saskatoon





A pair of Saskatoon bowlers are at the top of their game with six perfect games between them – including three this year.

TJ Bilan found perfection at the bowling alley just over a month ago, with a final score of 300 for the third time in his life.

"I usually seem to throw the best when I'm not really paying attention to the score,” he said.

"It's all angle and entry. You want the ball to come in at the right angle and hit the proper pins so you get the right scatter."

Stacey Popoff managed to bowl two perfect games within a few weeks of each other and he has his sights set on an upcoming tournament in Edmonton.

"The second one was a little easier, just because I threw it two weeks ago. All 12 were perfect, and I never even thought about it."

Popoff simply clears his mind and throws the ball – but there’s a bit more to Bilan’s pre-shot routine.

"Clean the surface of the bowling bowl between every shot. It's all in the fingers. It's kind of like a yo-yo type release. So you want that thumb to come out, and you're lifting up with your fingers trying to get those extra revolutions on the ball, and you just let the ball do the work from there."

Each perfect game comes with a $1,000 and a ring from the Canadian Ten-pin Federation.