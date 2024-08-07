Manitoba looks to learn from Trottier case as it plans landfill search for victims of killer Jeremy Skibicki

Saskatoon's landfill search is setting an example for Manitoba.

The province to the east is preparing to search the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg, for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.

"The forensic anthropologist for the Prairie Green Landfill search has been following the search in Saskatoon very closely and Manitoba's team looks forward to meeting with the Saskatoon team to learn from their success," a spokesperson for the provincial government told CTV News.

On Tuesday, Saskatoon police announced they found the remains of 22-year-old Mackenzie Trottier — who had been reported missing since Dec. 21, 2020.

A key suspect's cellphone records led police to the landfill. His search history included questions about garbage pick-up schedules, according to police.

The suspect died from a drug overdose so he cannot be charged and police will not release his name.

A team of 44 searchers spent 93 gruelling days meticulously searching through layers of garbage.

Saskatchewan forensic anthropologist, Ernie Walker, said Saskatoon sets a precedent for landfill searches.

"The Saskatoon Police Service now has more experience in this kind of operation than any other unit I can think of in the country and maybe even in North America," Walker said.

"This doesn't happen very often. There are searches of landfills, but they don't produce anything."

Mackenzie Lee Trottier. (Saskatoon Police Service)

Walker said the search was "special" because of the way garbage disposal works in Saskatoon.

Using GPS, police were able to track the garbage truck believed to be carrying Trottier's remains and pinpoint where the truck unloaded at the landfill.

"What we didn't know was the depth, and it varies. So this is extremely complicated," Walker said.

A spokesperson for the Saskatoon Police Service said it would be willing to offer advice to Manitoba.

"The circumstances in Winnipeg are very different compared to what we were facing; that being said, if any police service is facing a similar search to the one we conducted they are welcome to ask for assistance," a police spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

"One of the ways we grow is through sharing our best practices and we definitely have experiences now that others can learn from."

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) offered their condolences to Trottier's family and friends.

In a Facebook post, AMC said the "heartbreaking discovery underscores the urgent need for action" to search the Prairie Green Landfill "and bring our own loved ones home."

Excavations of the landfill are expected to begin this fall, according to the latest update by the Manitoba government on June 20.