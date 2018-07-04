

CTV Saskatoon





The man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexually assaulting a little girl in Prince Albert is back in court today.

Jarrod Charles was arrested in July of 2017 after he took an 8-year-old girl from a playground near her home, causing an Amber Alert to be issued.

The girl was found several hours later.

Back in December, Charles pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexual assault, and not guilty to aggravated sexual assault.

A Gladue report has been requested in the case.

A Gladue report can be requested when considering a sentence for an offender with an Indigenous background.

Charles is scheduled to appear in court at 2:30 p.m. CST.