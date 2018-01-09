

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatchewan man who was arrested after a province-wide manhunt and Amber Alert has entered a plea.

Jarrod Charles was arrested in July after an eight-year-old girl was abducted from a playground near her home, triggering an Amber Alert. The girl was found several hours later.

Charles has pleaded guilty to the charges of kidnapping and sexual assault and not guilty the charge of aggravated sexual assault.

Charles entered his plea during a pre-trial conference on Dec. 15. A Gladue report has been requested for his pre-sentencing. A Gladue report can be requested when considering a sentence for an offender with an Indigenous background.

A date for a sentencing hearing is expected to be set on Feb. 23.