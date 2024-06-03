Saskatoon man killed in stabbing outside Esso gas station

Saskatoon police are investigating after a stabbing outside the Esso gas station on 22nd Street turned fatal early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the gas station with reports of an injured person just after 3 a.m. on Monday, according to a police news release. Arriving on scene, they found a 29-year-old man who had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Forensic and major crimes investigators were on scene later Monday morning, dropping numbered evidence markers at the southwest corner of the building.

Police had taped off the area to prevent access to the gas pumps while they examined the scene.

In a news release, police asked anyone with information about this homicide to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

(Dale Cooper / CTV News)