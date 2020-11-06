SASKATOON -- A 20-year-old man is dead after a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Hanselman Avenue and 45th Street West Friday morning.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he was pronounced dead, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release. His next-of-kin have been notified.

The 33-year-old driver of the vehicle was assesed by paramedics, police said. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

Members of the SPS collision analyst unit continue to investigate.

.