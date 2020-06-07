SASKATOON -- A man was taken into custody after he climbed up a tower crane at a construction site Saturday night, according to a release sent out by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

The SPS, Saskatoon Fire Department and Medavie Health Services responded to the call of a 25-year-old man at a construction site on Broadway Avenue and Main Street Saturday at 5:42 p.m., the release said.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man who had climbed up a tower crane.

Police said its Crisis Negotiation Team was called to the scene and were able to speak with the man and have him successfully climb down from the crane.

The man was taken into custody and transported to hospital as a precaution.