Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Woman charged with drunk driving causing death in Saskatoon parking lot crash
Published Saturday, June 6, 2020 8:12AM CST Last Updated Saturday, June 6, 2020 4:31PM CST
SASKATOON -- A 22-year-old woman has been charged with drunk driving causing death and failing to stop after another woman was struck in a Saskatoon parking lot Saturday morning, police say.
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in a parking lot in the 700 block of Appleby Drive, according to a news release.
Kiona Nicotine, 23, was hit by a vehicle and died at the scene, police said in a news release.
The suspect was found a short time later at another location and was arrested, police say.
An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.