SASKATOON -- A 22-year-old woman has been charged with drunk driving causing death and failing to stop after another woman was struck in a Saskatoon parking lot Saturday morning, police say.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in a parking lot in the 700 block of Appleby Drive, according to a news release.

Kiona Nicotine, 23, was hit by a vehicle and died at the scene, police said in a news release.

The suspect was found a short time later at another location and was arrested, police say.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.