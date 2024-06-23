Two-vehicle crash shuts down highway north of Melfort, Sask.

Traffic on Highway 6 just north of Melfort was shut down following a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night.

Police and emergency crews were called to the scene, about three kilometres north of Melfort, just before midnight on Saturday, according to an RCMP news release.

The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline was still recommending alternate routes on Sunday morning — both lanes were shut down while an RCMP collision analyst investigated the scene.

It’s not yet known if anyone was seriously injured in the crash, but RCMP said an update is forthcoming.