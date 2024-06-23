SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Two-vehicle crash shuts down highway north of Melfort, Sask.

    A Google image of Highway 6, about three kilometres north of Melfort, shut down by a two-vehicle collision on Sunday. A Google image of Highway 6, about three kilometres north of Melfort, shut down by a two-vehicle collision on Sunday.
    Traffic on Highway 6 just north of Melfort was shut down following a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night.

    Police and emergency crews were called to the scene, about three kilometres north of Melfort, just before midnight on Saturday, according to an RCMP news release.

    The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline was still recommending alternate routes on Sunday morning — both lanes were shut down while an RCMP collision analyst investigated the scene.

    It’s not yet known if anyone was seriously injured in the crash, but RCMP said an update is forthcoming.

