PRINCE ALBERT -- Police are on the lookout for two suspects after a man was seriously injured during a robbery in Prince Albert on Friday evening.

Officers responded to the 100 block of 11 St. E around 7:20, following a reported shooting. The man was found seriously injured and was taken to hospital. Police say he is in stable condition.

Residents in the area are being asked to check surveillance video that may help police identify the people involved.

The first suspect is described as a 20 to 25-year-old man, approximately 5-9 to 5-10 tall, with a slim build, wearing a black winter coat with fur around the hood, and blue jeans. The second suspect is only described as a being woman.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.