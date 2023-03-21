Man seriously injured by 'unknown male' in robbery, Saskatoon police say

A man was seriously injured in a stabbing and robbery in the City Park neighbourhood, according to police.

The incident happened in the 500 block of 3rd Avenue North, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

Around 1:15 a.m., an assault in the area was reported to police.

“Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man suffering from injuries and confirmed he had been stabbed. His wallet had also been stolen by an unknown male suspect,” the release said.

The man was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

SPS said no suspect description is available.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.