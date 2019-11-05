SASKATOON -- Prince Albert police have identified and spoken with a person seen in surveillance photos in regards to the Happy Charles investigation – and say he is not a suspect.

In August, police released three surveillance photos taken near Prince Albert Collegiate Institute around the time Charles, 42, disappeared.

Police thought he might have information about Charles, who was last seen in April 2017 in Prince Albert.

Charles is described as five-foot-three and about 112 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.