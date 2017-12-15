

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatchewan rancher has been sentenced to a two-year conditional sentence to be served in the community.

Iain Stables, from the Donavon area, pleaded guilty to stealing $1.2 million in farm equipment in August.

A provincial court judge handed down the sentence Friday morning. Stables must wear an electronic monitoring bracelet for the first year of his sentence. His property will be subject to random searches.

In addition to his sentence, Stables will undergo three years of probation.