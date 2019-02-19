A judge delivered his verdict Tuesday in the trial of a man facing child pornography related charges.

Justice Neil Gabrielson found 22-year-old Abdul Jat guilty of four charges, including luring, extortion, possession of child pornography and transmission of child pornography.

In July 2016 Abdul Jat, who was 19-years-old at the time, created multiple Facebook accounts, which he used to trick a then-17-year-old girl with cognitive issues into sending him nude photos. He then told her to have sex with someone and photograph it, or he would show the photos to his friends and family.

The victim told her mother about the demand and she notified police and Facebook, which locked the account. Because of the victim’s age, the matter was turned over to Cpl. Jared Clarke with the Saskatchewan Exploitation Unit.

On July 18, 2016, the victim’s mother told police her daughter had been contacted by another Facebook account with the name “Jo Jo.” Clarke logged into the victim’s Facebook account and began messaging with the “Jo Jo” account. Someone from that account sent the nude images back, threatening that if the victim didn’t have sex with Jat, the photos would be sent to the victim’s friends and families.

Police learned the account was linked to Jat’s address and executed a search warrant at his home, seizing a phone, which included 18 photographs of the victim, as well as 49 Facebook user accounts, including the “Jo Jo” account.

In his statement to police Jat admitted to creating the accounts and harassing the victim, but in his testimony at trial he claimed it wasn’t he who created the accounts and sent the messages, but his friend.

“In my opinion, there was a significant contradiction between the evidence given in his statement to the police taken July 18, 2016 and the evidence which he gave at his trial,” Gabrielson said in his decision.

The defence argued Jat didn’t know the victim was underage, and assumed she was 18 based on her appearance and the classes she took at school.

“Based upon all the evidence, I am satisfied that Jat took no steps to ascertain the age of [victim] let alone all reasonable steps to ensure that she was 18 year of age or more,” Gabrielson said.

During the trial, court heard Jat had been diagnosed with a mild intellectual disability, and following the judge’s guilty verdict the defence requested Jat undergo a Not Criminally Responsible assessment. The assessment will determine whether he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time he committed the offence, and whether he should be found responsible for his actions.

Jat was taken into custody and will be sent to Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford for a 30-day assessment. Following that, if he’s found mentally fit, he will be sentenced April 15.