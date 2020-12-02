SASKATOON -- A man is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 7 between Delisle and Laura.

The crash happened on Tuesday around 7:20 p.m., according to RCMP.

One man was declared dead at the scene, another man was transported by STARS to RUH in Saskatoon and was reported to be in serious condition, RCMP said in a news release.

The highway was icy at the time of the crash and road crews sanded sections of the highway before it was reopened.

Warman RCMP, Delisle Fire Department and Saskatoon EMS responded to the crash. An RCMP collision reconstructionist was also on scene.