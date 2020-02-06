SASKATOON -- A 34-year-old Aberdeen man faces 10 charges, including impaired driving causing death, after a fatal two-vehicle crash near the community on Jan. 23.

Saskatoon RCMP responded around 6:15 to the scene of the crash on Highway 41 south of Aberdeen.

The 74-year-old male driver of the southbound pickup truck was transported to hospital with serious injuries. The 67-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 34-year-old man driving the northbound truck was transported to hospital with serious injuries. The four-year-old passenger of the vehicle was transported to hospital via STARS.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Saskatoon on Friday.