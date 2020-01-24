1 dead, 3 injured in crash near Aberdeen
CTV News Saskatoon Published Friday, January 24, 2020 11:18AM CST Last Updated Friday, January 24, 2020 11:41AM CST
Emergency crews blocked off traffic on Highway 41 as RCMP responded to a collision involving two trucks. (Andrew Mareschal/CTV News)
SASKATOON -- A 67-year-old woman is dead and three others – including a child – are injured after a crash Thursday evening south of Aberdeen, Sask.
RCMP say the collision happened on Highway 41 and involved two trucks.
The 74-year-old man driving the southbound pickup truck was “seriously injured.” His passenger was the woman who died.
The 34-year-old man driving the northbound truck also taken to hospital with what RCMP describe as serious injuries.
His four-year-old passenger was taken to hospital via STARS.
RCMP have re-opened the highway.