The man charged in Saskatoon’s latest homicide has a violent past and has struggled with mental health and drug addiction, according to Parole Board of Canada documents.

Jamie Halkett, 27, has been charged with second degree murder after Robin Godfrey, 32, was found shot dead two weeks ago in an apartment courtyard in Pleasant Hill.

Halkett has been in and out of the justice system since 2009 – over a seven-year span he racked up 27 convictions including assault, uttering threats and impaired driving.

In 2014 he began a four-year sentence for aggravated assault after he and an accomplice assaulted two people with machetes and stole a vehicle.

Halkett was released on day parole in September 2017. Two months later he began using crystal meth again.

The Parole Board documents reference a “violent history” which started at a young age. Halkett spent most of his childhood in the care of children’s services. He reported a history of suicide attempts and drug and alcohol addictions by the age of 16.

Halkett was also known to be involved with two street gangs and a high-ranking member in one of them.

In the months leading up to the alleged murder, Halkett was out in the community in a residential treatment program, which was set to run to Jan. 3.

Police issued a warrant for his arrest following a breach of his parole earlier this year. The warrant was outstanding when Godfrey was killed.